Left Menu

Rupee Closes Higher by 1 Paisa Against US Dollar

The rupee ended trading with a slight gain against the US dollar, closing at 86.56, boosted by domestic market optimism. Despite initial losses and challenges from a strong US dollar and rising crude prices, a positive RBI policy and foreign market dynamics supported its position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:56 IST
Rupee Closes Higher by 1 Paisa Against US Dollar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee managed to close marginally higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, ending at 86.56, supported by buoyant domestic markets. Despite facing pressures from a robust dollar and fluctuating crude oil prices, positive sentiments in the local market shielded the currency from further decline.

Market analysts point to the expected decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to maintain interest rates, which fueled the US dollar's strength. In addition, remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting tariffs further dampened global risk appetite.

Despite opening weaker at 86.58, the rupee fluctuated throughout the day, reaching a high of 86.49 and a low of 86.61. Analysts suggest ongoing demand for the dollar and foreign fund outflows could keep downward pressure on the rupee, though central bank measures and investor caution ahead of the FOMC announcement might offer some stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025