Rupee Closes Higher by 1 Paisa Against US Dollar

The rupee managed to close marginally higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, ending at 86.56, supported by buoyant domestic markets. Despite facing pressures from a robust dollar and fluctuating crude oil prices, positive sentiments in the local market shielded the currency from further decline.

Market analysts point to the expected decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to maintain interest rates, which fueled the US dollar's strength. In addition, remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting tariffs further dampened global risk appetite.

Despite opening weaker at 86.58, the rupee fluctuated throughout the day, reaching a high of 86.49 and a low of 86.61. Analysts suggest ongoing demand for the dollar and foreign fund outflows could keep downward pressure on the rupee, though central bank measures and investor caution ahead of the FOMC announcement might offer some stability.

