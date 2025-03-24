Left Menu

Tragic Love: Forbidden Romance Ends in Double Suicide

In Mubarakpur village, a married man and his lover allegedly died by suicide after their families opposed their relationship. Shubham, 32, and Neelam, 21, faced disapproval due to Shubham's marital status and differing castes, leading to their tragic decision as revealed by preliminary investigations.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mubarakpur village, authorities report that a married man and his lover ended their lives, allegedly by suicide, in response to familial disapproval of their relationship.

The deceased, identified as Shubham, 32, and Neelam, 21, were found at the man's residence late Sunday night. The families' objections were reportedly rooted in Shubham's marital status and the couple's different caste backgrounds.

Locals noted Shubham and Neelam's long-term relationship despite these barriers. Circle Officer Rupali Rao stated that initial investigations point to their tragic decision being driven by this opposition.

