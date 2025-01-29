Left Menu

Kirtilals Expands to Thiruvananthapuram, Unveiling Its 15th Showroom with Integrated Bridal Studio

Kirtilals, renowned for exquisite craftsmanship in jewelry, has launched its 15th showroom in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The showroom features an integrated Bridal Studio and offers a wide range of diamond and gold jewelry, ensuring a modern, luxurious shopping experience. Exclusive launch promotions include attractive discounts and free gold coins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:12 IST
Kirtilals Expands to Thiruvananthapuram, Unveiling Its 15th Showroom with Integrated Bridal Studio
Kirtilals New Retail Showroom at Thiruvananthapuram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kirtilals, a brand synonymous with impeccable quality and craftsmanship, has inaugurated its 15th retail showroom in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on January 27, 2025. The new showroom, spanning 1,700 square feet, offers a diverse collection of diamond and gold jewelry, meticulously crafted in-house to suit every occasion, from everyday wear to bridal needs.

A signature feature of this showroom is the integrated Bridal Studio, aimed at enhancing the bridal shopping experience. Customers can explore a vast array of intricate bridal sets, necklaces, bangles, and earrings, with the aid of advanced technology that allows them to visualize their custom design before finalizing purchases. A limited-time launch promotion offers discounts of up to Rs.8,500 on diamond jewelry per carat and up to four sovereigns of free gold coins.

Speaking at the inauguration, Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, expressed excitement about the brand's expansion into Thiruvananthapuram. Echoing this sentiment, Creative Director Seema Mehta highlighted the brand's commitment to marrying tradition with innovation. With this expansion, Kirtilals continues its legacy of excellence and innovation, offering customers in Kerala a world-class shopping environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

