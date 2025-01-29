Germany's Economic Outlook Dims: Challenges and Uncertainties Ahead

The German government's revised forecast predicts a mere 0.3% growth for 2025, a steep decrease from the previous 1.1% projection, as the economy struggles after two consecutive years of contraction.

The upcoming early parliamentary election is driven by the need to address economic stagnation after a coalition collapse. Contenders propose varying strategies to rejuvenate growth amidst an economy grappling with global economic shifts and internal challenges.

The economy minister, Robert Habeck, highlights ongoing structural issues like labor shortages and bureaucracy while expressing concerns over U.S. trade policies. The BDI warns of further contraction unless reforms are prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)