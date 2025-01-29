Union Minister Inaugurates Major Industrial Gas Plant at SAIL Bokaro

Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has unveiled a state-of-the-art air separation unit at the Bokaro Steel Plant, a key facility operated by the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Jharkhand.

The project, which represents an investment of Rs 750 crore, was developed by INOX Air Products (INOXAP) and stands as their largest-ever air separation undertaking.

The facility boasts an impressive capacity, producing 2,150 tonnes of industrial gases daily and marks INOXAP's second major project for SAIL, highlighted by their leadership in India's industrial and medical gas sectors.

