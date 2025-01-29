Union Minister Inaugurates Major Industrial Gas Plant at SAIL Bokaro
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated an air separation unit at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant. The Rs 750 crore project by INOX Air Products is capable of manufacturing 2,150 tonnes of industrial gases per day. This is INOXAP's second project for SAIL.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has unveiled a state-of-the-art air separation unit at the Bokaro Steel Plant, a key facility operated by the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Jharkhand.
The project, which represents an investment of Rs 750 crore, was developed by INOX Air Products (INOXAP) and stands as their largest-ever air separation undertaking.
The facility boasts an impressive capacity, producing 2,150 tonnes of industrial gases daily and marks INOXAP's second major project for SAIL, highlighted by their leadership in India's industrial and medical gas sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAIL
- INOXAP
- Kumaraswamy
- Bokaro
- ASU
- industrial gases
- oxygen
- nitrogen
- argan
- steel industry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Treasury Yields Surge: Impact on Global Markets and Inflation Concerns
BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post Australia's Tour Debacle
Tighter Controls: BCCI's New Disciplinary Measures Post-Australia Tour
Spain's Housing Reforms: Tackling Affordability with New Measures
Naval Tensions: Baltic Sea Security Measures Amplified