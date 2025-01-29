IndiGo Unveils New Direct Flights Between Indore and Bhubaneswar
IndiGo introduces direct flights between Indore and Bhubaneswar, enhancing travel convenience and efficiency. The service, debuting on February 7, will operate four days a week, facilitating connections for religious, leisure, and business travelers between these cultural and economic hubs.
Low-cost airline IndiGo announced its new direct flight service between Indore and Bhubaneswar, starting from February 7. This move aims to enhance travel convenience and reduce journey times, the airline stated.
Operating four days a week, the flights will provide efficient transit between these vibrant cities, according to airline sources.
Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm over the launch, noting its projected benefits for religious, leisure, and business travelers and its role in linking two significant cultural and economic hubs.
