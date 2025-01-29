Left Menu

India's Green Leap: National Critical Mineral Mission Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Union Cabinet's approval of the Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission. This initiative aims to make India self-reliant in critical minerals, essential for green energy transition. Additionally, a price revision for ethanol boosts economic and environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:37 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the landmark approval of the National Critical Mineral Mission by the Union Cabinet, a decision set to transform India into a self-powered growth engine. The mission, with a budget of Rs 16,300 crore, will focus on self-reliance in critical minerals, essential for the green energy shift.

The initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlines a comprehensive outlay of Rs 34,300 crore over seven years, aimed at bolstering India's transition to green energy and reducing dependence on imports. Shah expressed gratitude for the strategic decision's potential to boost the economy and industries reliant on these minerals.

In a double boost, the Cabinet approved a three percent hike in ethanol, C-heavy molasses price for oil marketing companies, anticipated to cut oil imports, decrease pollution, and increase profits for sugarcane farmers. Shah hailed the move as a new economic energizer, thanking PM Modi for this vital decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

