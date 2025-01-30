Empowering Youth: Skilling for a Dignified Future in AI Era
The International Labour Organisation highlighted the importance of creating dignified jobs and investing in the skilling of youth amid technological advancements. At the Global Labour Market Conference, ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo and other leaders discussed strategies for reducing youth unemployment and inequality on a global scale.
The International Labour Organisation has urged policymakers to prioritize the creation of dignified jobs and focus on skilling young people in today's technology-driven age. This call was made by the ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo at the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh.
Houngbo emphasized the need for developing skills, especially among the youth, to bridge the gap created by rapid technological advances and artificial intelligence. The conference, held under the auspices of King Salman, was a platform for ministers and leaders from various countries to deliberate on youth employment challenges and solutions.
The discussions highlighted the critical role of pro-employment policies in reducing youth unemployment and ensuring access to decent work opportunities for all, aiming to counter rising inequalities in the labor market.
