Catastrophe Over the Potomac: Tragic Midair Collision Claims Over 60 Lives

In a tragic incident, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. The devastating crash on Wednesday night is feared to have claimed the lives of more than 60 individuals, with rescue operations underway.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall indicated that all passengers, including 60 Kansans, were likely lost. President Donald Trump hinted at blame on the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers, emphasizing it was a preventable catastrophe. Rescue efforts are being hampered by frigid weather conditions.

American Airlines confirmed it was Flight 5342 operated by PSA with 64 people aboard, while the Pentagon has launched an investigation. A webcam captured the fiery crash, highlighting the chaos that ensued. The airport remains closed as authorities continue recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)