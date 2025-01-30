Tragedy in the Skies: Russian Ice Skating Champions Involved in Fatal Crash

In a devastating incident on Wednesday night, a plane carrying Russian ice skating luminaries crashed into the Potomac River, as reported by Russian state media. Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, lauded former world champions in pairs figure skating, were confirmed to be on board.

The incident occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport following a midair collision with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The couple, who had resided in the United States since 1998, were returning from the U.S. figure skating championships in Wichita, Kansas, alongside a contingent of young skaters.

The crash also reportedly involved their son, Maxim, a singles skater for the U.S., as well as other individuals linked to the Russian-American skating community. This tragic event has left the skating world and beyond in a state of shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)