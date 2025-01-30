Tragedy Strikes U.S. Figure Skating Community in Plane Crash

Tragedy struck the U.S. figure skating community with the crash of an American Airlines regional plane near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday. The ill-fated flight, carrying 64 passengers and crew, collided mid-air with a U.S. Army helicopter while on route to Washington, D.C., from Wichita, Kansas.

The plane was transporting athletes, coaches, and family members who were returning from the National Development Camp associated with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. In a statement, U.S. Figure Skating expressed deep sorrow, lamenting the loss and extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Russian state media have identified several renowned figures, including former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, believed to be aboard. Additionally, reports suggest Inna Volyanskaya, a prominent coach, may have also been among the victims. Authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties but suggest there may be no survivors.

