Left Menu

German Economy Faces Another Recession Amid Election Uncertainty

Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in Q4, fanning recession fears amidst federal election uncertainty. Factors such as high energy costs and elevated interest rates contribute to a challenging economic environment. With negative growth potentially continuing into 2025, Germany faces a possible three-year economic decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:38 IST
German Economy Faces Another Recession Amid Election Uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit:

Germany's economy contracted by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, fueling renewed fears of a recession as the country heads into federal elections. The contraction exceeded analysts' expectations, who predicted a smaller decrease of 0.1%, according to preliminary data released by the statistics office.

Economic challenges such as increasing global competition, soaring energy costs, and rising interest rates continue to weigh heavily on Europe's largest economy. Already in its second consecutive year of contraction, Germany risks falling back into recession if the first quarter of 2025 also sees negative growth.

Amidst this economic uncertainty, the government's annual report has downgraded growth forecasts for 2025, anticipating just a 0.3% increase. This bleak outlook, compounded by domestic instability ahead of elections, has sparked concerns of a third consecutive year of decline, a situation not seen since the country's reunification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025