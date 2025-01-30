Left Menu

Sanitaryware Industry Seeks GST Reforms for Sustainable Growth

The sanitaryware sector is advocating for the government to rationalize GST rates in the upcoming Union budget to boost accessibility and sustainability. Industry leaders highlight the importance of these reforms for aligning with India's environmental goals and enhancing economic progress through policy measures and innovations in sustainable materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:57 IST
  • India

The sanitaryware industry is calling on the government to revise GST rates in the upcoming Union Budget to promote accessibility and sustainability.

Leaders argue these changes are vital for benefiting the sector and supporting India's environmental objectives.

Innovations in sustainable materials are seen as key additives to this anticipated growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

