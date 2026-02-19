Left Menu

India's AI Revolution: Bridging Accessibility Gaps

India showcased its advancements in AI at the AI Impact Summit 2026 through PM Modi's speech, which featured real-time translation in 11 languages and AI-enabled sign language interpretation. Modi emphasized India's commitment to accessibility, aiming to bridge divides and empower all citizens, particularly those with disabilities, through innovation.

India's remarkable strides in artificial intelligence were highlighted at the AI Impact Summit 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech inclusive of innovative translation features.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, displayed AI-enabled sign language interpretation on a large screen, making the speech accessible to a wider audience, including persons with disabilities.

In his address, PM Modi reinforced India's dedication to inclusivity, announcing that the speech was dubbed live in 11 languages, with the aim of bridging divides and empowering every citizen. Videos of the multilingual and sign language translations were shared on social media, underlining a commitment to technology accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

