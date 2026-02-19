India's AI Revolution: Bridging Accessibility Gaps

India's remarkable strides in artificial intelligence were highlighted at the AI Impact Summit 2026, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech inclusive of innovative translation features.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, displayed AI-enabled sign language interpretation on a large screen, making the speech accessible to a wider audience, including persons with disabilities.

In his address, PM Modi reinforced India's dedication to inclusivity, announcing that the speech was dubbed live in 11 languages, with the aim of bridging divides and empowering every citizen. Videos of the multilingual and sign language translations were shared on social media, underlining a commitment to technology accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)