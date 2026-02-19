AccessifyLabs Appoints Abin Roy Choudhury as CEO to Drive Global Accessibility Leadership

In a strategic move to boost its global accessibility leadership, AccessifyLabs has appointed Abin Roy Choudhury as its new CEO. This marks a decisive new chapter in the company's expansion, enterprise engagement, and innovation-driven growth.

Choudhury, a three-time founder and seasoned SaaS leader, brings over 22 years of experience scaling enterprise technology solutions across global markets. As a global leader in enterprise accessibility, his appointment reaffirms AccessifyLabs' commitment to making digital accessibility a core pillar of digital trust and governance.

Under Choudhury's leadership, the company will focus on extending its international footprint and strengthening accessibility governance frameworks. AccessifyLabs aims to embed digital accessibility into governance, engineering, and risk management processes to promote innovation, trust, and sustainable long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)