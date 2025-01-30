Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations Hint at Economic Challenges

Euro zone yields decreased on Thursday as weak economic performance kept investors cautious ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. The ECB is anticipated to reduce rates by 25 basis points and may continue easing policies.

The contraction of Germany's economy in the previous quarter heightened fears of a recession. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to maintain a clear policy direction while acknowledging the risks posed by a potential trade war with the United States, threatening to exacerbate the already weak growth.

Analysts observed that the Italian economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, with ECB rate declines potentially increasing investor interest in high-return investments. Additionally, political instability in France regarding the delayed 2025 budget complicates economic forecasts, especially with elections likely in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)