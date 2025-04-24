Tensions Surge as Pakistan Halts Key Agreements with India

Pakistan has taken significant retaliatory measures in response to India's recent actions, escalating tensions between the two nations. Retired Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh remarked that such steps were anticipated, but the latest developments signify a deepening crisis. Pakistan's Cabinet Committee has decided to close the Attari-Wagah border and restrict its airspace from Indian airlines.

The tension follows India's stringent measures post the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen. During a meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan announced a series of counteractions aimed at confronting India, and addressing international platforms regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

A press release from the Pakistan Prime Minister's office underscored that any effort to alter or control the water flow, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, would be deemed an Act of War. Pakistan also conveyed intentions to suspend key bilateral agreements, such as the Simla Agreement, pending further developments.

Further measures included ceasing activities at the Wagah Border Post, banning Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and declaring several Indian and Pakistani military advisors persona non grata. These actions were described as part of Pakistan's five-point strategic response to the escalating diplomatic conflict.

