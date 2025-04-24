Water Wars: India Puts Indus Waters Treaty on Hold

In a bold move, India has announced its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing violations and sustained cross-border terrorism as the primary causes. The announcement came shortly after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people dead.

India's Secretary of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, highlighted that Pakistan's actions, including the refusal to negotiate modifications to the treaty, have prompted this response. The decision marks a significant shift in the decades-old water sharing pact brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Pakistan responded strongly, rejecting what it calls a lifeline disruption and warning that any attempt to stop water flow would be considered an act of war. The escalating tensions add a new dimension to the already strained India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)