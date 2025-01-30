H&M Strategies for a Fashionable Turnaround
H&M's fourth-quarter sales fell short expectations, partly due to a late Black Friday. CEO Daniel Erver notes marketing efforts showing early success with a 4% rise in December sales. However, challenges remain from competitors like Shein, and it faces skepticism on its growth strategies.
H&M experienced weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter sales, which the company attributed in part to a late Black Friday. Nonetheless, the Swedish fast-fashion giant saw a promising 4% sales increase in December and January, signaling a potentially brighter fiscal year start.
CEO Daniel Erver, who marked a year in his role, credited investments in marketing for the improved figures, noting a rise in operating profit margins. The company faces fierce competition from budget-friendly online retailer Shein and industry heavyweight Zara, owned by Inditex.
In a bid to regain momentum, Erver boosted marketing spending, enlisting pop sensation Charli XCX to promote H&M's autumn line. Despite these efforts, shares fell over 5% as analysts warned more progress is needed. The store closure strategy continues amid these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
