Andhra Pradesh Unveils Three New Industrial Policies to Boost Economic Growth

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government rolled out operational guidelines dedicated to speeding up industrial growth and economic advancement via three pivotal industrial policies.

The newly released guidelines pertain to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0, the AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0, and the AP Food Processing Policy 4.0. Industries Minister T G Bharath and MSME Minister K Srinivas were present for the unveiling.

The initiative underscores the state's commitment to fostering a future-ready, pro-investment climate, enhancing ease of doing business. Specific incentives like capital support, subsidies, and expedited approval processes aim to bolster sectors such as electronics and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)