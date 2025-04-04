Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Nepal: RPP Demands Release and Justice

The pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party held a protest in Kathmandu, demanding the release of leaders arrested after a violent demonstration that left two dead and over 100 injured. They called for an independent probe and medical care for the injured amidst ongoing legal proceedings against the detainees.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Tensions have escalated in Nepal as the pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest in Kathmandu demanding the release of their leaders. The unrest follows last week's violent demonstrations resulting in two deaths and leaving over 100 injured.

Led by senior RPP leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani, the protestors also called for an independent investigation into the incident, alleging that those detained were involved in vandalism and arson.

Authorities have arrested about 70 individuals connected to the violence, with legal proceedings underway. Meanwhile, the RPP insists on free medical treatment for the injured and maintains calls for the restoration of Nepal as a Hindu state.

