Tensions Rise in Nepal: RPP Demands Release and Justice

Tensions have escalated in Nepal as the pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest in Kathmandu demanding the release of their leaders. The unrest follows last week's violent demonstrations resulting in two deaths and leaving over 100 injured.

Led by senior RPP leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani, the protestors also called for an independent investigation into the incident, alleging that those detained were involved in vandalism and arson.

Authorities have arrested about 70 individuals connected to the violence, with legal proceedings underway. Meanwhile, the RPP insists on free medical treatment for the injured and maintains calls for the restoration of Nepal as a Hindu state.

