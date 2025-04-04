Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Sports Infrastructure with Visionary Plans

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Yuva All Stars Championship closing ceremony, announcing significant upgrades to sports facilities in Uttarakhand. Plans include converting an indoor stadium to AC, building state-of-the-art infrastructure, establishing sports academies, and opening a sports university, aiming to elevate the state's status in national and international sports.

Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: UK CMO). Image Credit: ANI
At the Yuva All Stars Championship's closing event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced plans to upgrade the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar to an air-conditioned facility. The event, organized by the Uttarakhand Kabaddi Association, celebrated young athletes from across India while highlighting the growth of Kabaddi as a sport both locally and internationally.

Dhami remarked on the historic roots of Kabaddi in India and acknowledged the sport's recent rise in popularity through events like the Pro-Kabaddi League. He emphasized the significant exposure gained with the championship being broadcast live in over 100 countries. The Chief Minister credited local organizers for promoting Uttarakhand as a hub for major sports events.

Further announcements included the development of sports infrastructure worth Rs 617 crore and the establishment of 23 sports academies in the region. The government aims to make Uttarakhand a 'sports land', complemented by plans for a sports university in Haldwani and a women's sports college in Lohaghat, alongside celebrating local athletes' successes in national competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

