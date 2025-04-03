Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico Exempt from Trump's New Tariffs

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that dialog with the U.S. remains active after Trump's new tariff announcements. She emphasized that Mexico's exclusion from these tariffs is beneficial for the country.

Updated: 03-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:21 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that dialogue and cooperation with the United States are ongoing, following President Donald Trump's recent unveiling of new tariffs.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted that the exclusion of Mexico from the general tariffs announced by Trump represents a positive development for the nation.

Sheinbaum's comments underscore the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral relationship amid shifting trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

