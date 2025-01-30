Boosting India's Workforce: LogiMAT India Partners with LSC

LogiMAT India 2025 has announced a strategic collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to tackle the increasing demand for skilled professionals in India's logistics industry, projected to require an additional 4.3 million workers by 2030.

This initiative is integral to overcoming challenges posed by a lack of vocational training in the sector, where 44% of the workforce remains untrained while only a small fraction has formal training.

The alliance aims to improve skill development through certifications and on-the-job training, with a focus on keeping pace with technological advancements like AI and IoT, pivotal for future logistics operations in India.

