Boosting India's Workforce: LogiMAT India Partners with LSC
LogiMAT India 2025 collaborates with the Logistics Sector Skill Council to address the demand for 4.3 million skilled workers in the Indian logistics sector by 2030. This partnership focuses on training and upskilling, integrating advanced technology to meet industry needs and close the vocational training gap.
LogiMAT India 2025 has announced a strategic collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to tackle the increasing demand for skilled professionals in India's logistics industry, projected to require an additional 4.3 million workers by 2030.
This initiative is integral to overcoming challenges posed by a lack of vocational training in the sector, where 44% of the workforce remains untrained while only a small fraction has formal training.
The alliance aims to improve skill development through certifications and on-the-job training, with a focus on keeping pace with technological advancements like AI and IoT, pivotal for future logistics operations in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
