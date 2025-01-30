Left Menu

Boosting India's Workforce: LogiMAT India Partners with LSC

LogiMAT India 2025 collaborates with the Logistics Sector Skill Council to address the demand for 4.3 million skilled workers in the Indian logistics sector by 2030. This partnership focuses on training and upskilling, integrating advanced technology to meet industry needs and close the vocational training gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:20 IST
Boosting India's Workforce: LogiMAT India Partners with LSC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LogiMAT India 2025 has announced a strategic collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to tackle the increasing demand for skilled professionals in India's logistics industry, projected to require an additional 4.3 million workers by 2030.

This initiative is integral to overcoming challenges posed by a lack of vocational training in the sector, where 44% of the workforce remains untrained while only a small fraction has formal training.

The alliance aims to improve skill development through certifications and on-the-job training, with a focus on keeping pace with technological advancements like AI and IoT, pivotal for future logistics operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025