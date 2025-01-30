Sunil D'Souza's Leadership Extended: Five More Years at TCPL

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced on Thursday that it has approved a five-year extension for its Managing Director & CEO, Sunil D'Souza.

The board's decision followed the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, marking D'Souza's re-appointment during a meeting on Thursday, January 30, 2025. His new term will commence on April 4, 2025, lasting until April 3, 2030, contingent on shareholder approval, according to TCPL.

D'Souza, leading TCPL since April 2020, previously held top roles at Whirlpool India and spent nearly 15 years with PepsiCo, bringing a wealth of experience to his current company.

(With inputs from agencies.)