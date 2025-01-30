Railway Federations Push for Crucial Budget Inclusions

As the Union Budget presentation approaches, two significant railway federations, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), have expressed their hopes for favorable outcomes concerning their proposed demands.

The federations have sought interventions from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, mainly focusing on creating new posts, filling long-standing vacancies, and distributing Rakshak safety devices.

The federations' proposals, which they believe are crucial for safe rail operations, also include restoring the old pension scheme, providing risk allowances, and revamping medical facilities. They earnestly anticipate that these proposals will find place in the upcoming financial plans.

