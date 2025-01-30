Railway Federations Push for Crucial Budget Inclusions
Two railway federations, NFIR and AIRF, have submitted demands to the Union Finance Minister for the upcoming Union Budget. Their appeals include new post creation, filling of vacancies, pension scheme restoration, and distribution of Rakshak devices to enhance railway safety and employee welfare.
As the Union Budget presentation approaches, two significant railway federations, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), have expressed their hopes for favorable outcomes concerning their proposed demands.
The federations have sought interventions from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, mainly focusing on creating new posts, filling long-standing vacancies, and distributing Rakshak safety devices.
The federations' proposals, which they believe are crucial for safe rail operations, also include restoring the old pension scheme, providing risk allowances, and revamping medical facilities. They earnestly anticipate that these proposals will find place in the upcoming financial plans.
