HSBC Expands in India with New Lucknow Branch
HSBC India has inaugurated a new branch in Lucknow, marking its 30th branch in India. Approved by the Reserve Bank of India, this expansion aligns with HSBC's strategy to support clients in financial growth. The bank plans further expansion across multiple Indian cities, enhancing its international banking solutions.
HSBC India inaugurated a new branch in Lucknow on Friday, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across the country. This new establishment becomes the 30th branch in India, following earlier approval from the Reserve Bank of India to open a total of 20 new branches.
Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC India, highlighted the economic growth in the region, noting heightened interest from both domestic and international players. Batra stated the bank's dedication to helping clients achieve their financial objectives on local and global scales.
The new branch in Lucknow demonstrates HSBC's commitment to providing top-tier banking services close to its customers. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, attended the inauguration. The bank is also looking to establish branches in various other cities including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Dehradun, among others.
