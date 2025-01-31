Fatal Crash Highlights Helicopter Training Safety Concerns
A U.S. Army helicopter, operated by a trained crew with night-vision goggles, collided with a passenger jet in Washington, resulting in no survivors. The crash near Ronald Reagan Airport is under investigation. Officials emphasize safety and training procedures might have prevented the tragedy.
A tragic accident occurred when a U.S. Army helicopter, equipped with night-vision and operated by a seasoned crew, collided with a passenger jet in Washington, leaving no survivors. The incident took place during a training flight, as confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a recent press briefing.
The collision happened near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities scrutinizing the crash's preventability. President Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Daniel Driscoll, condemned the accident as possibly preventable.
In light of the crash, the Virginia-based unit has been ordered to halt flying operations for 48 hours. Army officials focus on potential altitude issues and compliance with the flight corridor to avoid future incidents. Emphasis is on maintaining a culture of safety as inquiries continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
