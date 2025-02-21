Left Menu

Silence in Washington: Congressional Concerns over Agency Gag Orders

Representative Chellie Pingree has accused the Trump administration of blocking communication between U.S. agency staff and Congress. This disruption halts the sharing of critical information for decision-making. Pingree highlights the professional integrity of the staff and demands transparency on recent mass firings within federal agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:09 IST
The Trump administration has come under fire from Representative Chellie Pingree for allegedly instructing staff at key U.S. agencies to cease communications with Congress. Pingree, in correspondence directed to agency heads, expressed concern over the severance of long-standing information channels essential for legislative decision-making.

She emphasized the professionalism and integrity of the agency staff, lamenting the communication breakdown since President Trump's tenure began. The letters were sent to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who have yet to respond.

Pingree also criticized the recent mass layoffs in these agencies, describing the terminations as chaotic and demanding detailed reports by February 27. The shake-up, believed to be part of Elon Musk's newly established Department of Government Efficiency, is feared to impair governmental functionality.

