Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Midair Collision Over Potomac

A catastrophic midair collision occurred over the Potomac River near Washington, claiming the lives of 67 individuals aboard both an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. The incident marks the most deadly aviation disaster in the United States in nearly 25 years.

As investigations proceed, officials are scrutinizing the actions of the military pilot and air traffic control procedures. The collision unfolded in the highly controlled airspace surrounding Ronald Reagan National Airport, with investigators examining flight data to understand the sequence of events leading to this tragedy.

In a somber address, President Donald Trump declared a moment of silence for the victims, though he also shifted focus to political criticism. Communities both local and nationwide, such as Wichita, Kansas, are reeling from the loss, highlighting the profound impact this disaster has had across the country.

