Left Menu

Parag Milk Foods' Q3 Surge: Capitalizing on Festive Demand

Parag Milk Foods Ltd reported a 5.59% increase in profit for Q3 2024-25, driven by strong sales during the festive season. The income rose significantly compared to the previous year, while expenses also increased. The company is focusing on supply chain improvements and new distribution channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:56 IST
Parag Milk Foods' Q3 Surge: Capitalizing on Festive Demand
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has announced a notable rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 36.07 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a 5.59% increase from the previous year's figure of Rs 34.16 crore, largely attributed to a boost in sales numbers.

The dairy giant's total income escalated to Rs 890.75 crore, up from Rs 806.69 crore in the same period last year. However, the company's expenses saw a rise too, jumping to Rs 853.09 crore compared to the previous figure of Rs 773.93 crore.

According to Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods, the highest delivery recorded in Q3 was driven by robust festive demand and signifies a growing consumer preference for premium dairy products. The company plans to enhance supply chain logistics, expand its distribution network, and push for product innovation to cater to evolving nutritional needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025