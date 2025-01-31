Parag Milk Foods' Q3 Surge: Capitalizing on Festive Demand

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has announced a notable rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 36.07 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a 5.59% increase from the previous year's figure of Rs 34.16 crore, largely attributed to a boost in sales numbers.

The dairy giant's total income escalated to Rs 890.75 crore, up from Rs 806.69 crore in the same period last year. However, the company's expenses saw a rise too, jumping to Rs 853.09 crore compared to the previous figure of Rs 773.93 crore.

According to Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods, the highest delivery recorded in Q3 was driven by robust festive demand and signifies a growing consumer preference for premium dairy products. The company plans to enhance supply chain logistics, expand its distribution network, and push for product innovation to cater to evolving nutritional needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)