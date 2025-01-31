India's Infrastructure: Building the Future with Ongoing Investments

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, underscores the crucial need for enhancing infrastructure investment in India over the next two decades to sustain economic growth.

The report outlines challenges faced in FY25's first quarter, including election constraints and monsoon impacts, affecting infrastructure spending. Yet, capital expenditure accelerated from July to November.

The document stresses the importance of private sector involvement across infrastructure projects, proposing various public-private partnership models and urging improvements in project planning, execution, and revenue sharing strategies.

