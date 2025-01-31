Left Menu

India's Infrastructure: Building the Future with Ongoing Investments

India's Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the need for sustained infrastructure investment to maintain growth. The first quarter of FY25 saw challenges like monsoon and election-related spending constraints. The report emphasizes increased private participation, enhanced project planning, and innovative strategies for execution and conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:24 IST
India's Infrastructure: Building the Future with Ongoing Investments
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, underscores the crucial need for enhancing infrastructure investment in India over the next two decades to sustain economic growth.

The report outlines challenges faced in FY25's first quarter, including election constraints and monsoon impacts, affecting infrastructure spending. Yet, capital expenditure accelerated from July to November.

The document stresses the importance of private sector involvement across infrastructure projects, proposing various public-private partnership models and urging improvements in project planning, execution, and revenue sharing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025