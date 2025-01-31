India's Infrastructure: Building the Future with Ongoing Investments
India's Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights the need for sustained infrastructure investment to maintain growth. The first quarter of FY25 saw challenges like monsoon and election-related spending constraints. The report emphasizes increased private participation, enhanced project planning, and innovative strategies for execution and conflict resolution.
The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, underscores the crucial need for enhancing infrastructure investment in India over the next two decades to sustain economic growth.
The report outlines challenges faced in FY25's first quarter, including election constraints and monsoon impacts, affecting infrastructure spending. Yet, capital expenditure accelerated from July to November.
The document stresses the importance of private sector involvement across infrastructure projects, proposing various public-private partnership models and urging improvements in project planning, execution, and revenue sharing strategies.
