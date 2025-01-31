Euro Zone Manufacturers Fear Cheap Chinese Imports Over US Tariffs

Euro zone manufacturers are sounding the alarm over the influx of cheap imports from China, which they view as a greater threat than potential tariffs from the United States, according to a European Central Bank survey released on Friday.

Many manufacturers expressed concern about the indirect impact of increased Chinese imports if trade with the U.S. is restricted, leading to heightened apprehension about pricing pressures in the absence of protective EU measures.

The ECB's quarterly survey, involving 82 large non-financial companies, indicated that manufacturers are reducing workforce numbers or curbing hiring to manage costs, a factor influencing the bank's recent decision to cut interest rates.

