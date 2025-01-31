Left Menu

Euro Zone Manufacturers Fear Cheap Chinese Imports Over US Tariffs

A European Central Bank survey reveals that euro zone manufacturers are more concerned about the influx of cheap Chinese imports than potential US tariffs. The survey, conducted in January 2025, shows manufacturers are taking cost-cutting measures amid fears of a potential tariff war and its impact on pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:31 IST
Euro Zone Manufacturers Fear Cheap Chinese Imports Over US Tariffs
central bank chiefs Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Euro zone manufacturers are sounding the alarm over the influx of cheap imports from China, which they view as a greater threat than potential tariffs from the United States, according to a European Central Bank survey released on Friday.

Many manufacturers expressed concern about the indirect impact of increased Chinese imports if trade with the U.S. is restricted, leading to heightened apprehension about pricing pressures in the absence of protective EU measures.

The ECB's quarterly survey, involving 82 large non-financial companies, indicated that manufacturers are reducing workforce numbers or curbing hiring to manage costs, a factor influencing the bank's recent decision to cut interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025