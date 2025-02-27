Canada Prepares for Strong Response to Potential US Tariffs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would respond swiftly and firmly if the United States imposes tariffs on Canadian imports. During a press conference in Montreal, Trudeau expressed a desire to avoid a trade war with their neighboring country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that Canada is ready to deliver a strong and immediate response if the United States proceeds with imposing tariffs on Canadian imports next Tuesday.
This announcement was made during a press conference held in Montreal, emphasizing that Canada does not seek a trade war with its southern neighbor.
Trudeau's message was clear: while Canada desires peaceful trade relations, it is prepared to defend its economic interests vigorously should new tariffs be enacted.
