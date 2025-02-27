Canada Prepares for Strong Response to Potential US Tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that Canada is ready to deliver a strong and immediate response if the United States proceeds with imposing tariffs on Canadian imports next Tuesday.

This announcement was made during a press conference held in Montreal, emphasizing that Canada does not seek a trade war with its southern neighbor.

Trudeau's message was clear: while Canada desires peaceful trade relations, it is prepared to defend its economic interests vigorously should new tariffs be enacted.

