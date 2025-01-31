Vedanta Achieves 76.2% Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion
Vedanta reported a remarkable 76.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,547 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The growth was fueled by increased income, favorable market prices, and strategic cost optimization. The company also experienced significant growth in its aluminium and Zinc India businesses.
Vedanta has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit by 76.2%, reaching Rs 3,547 crore for the quarter concluding in December 2024. This surge is attributed to a hike in income and favorable market conditions, as stated in their BSE filing.
The company's consolidated income saw an increase of 9.5%, rising to Rs 39,795 crore compared to Rs 36,320 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Vedanta credited its outperformance to strategic cost optimization and production ramp-up efforts.
Executive Director Arun Misra highlighted a notable year-over-year jump of 58% in EBITDA for the aluminum business and a 28% rise in Zinc India. Vedanta's ongoing growth initiatives and tech integration are expected to sustain this positive trajectory.
