Vedanta Achieves 76.2% Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Vedanta has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit by 76.2%, reaching Rs 3,547 crore for the quarter concluding in December 2024. This surge is attributed to a hike in income and favorable market conditions, as stated in their BSE filing.

The company's consolidated income saw an increase of 9.5%, rising to Rs 39,795 crore compared to Rs 36,320 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Vedanta credited its outperformance to strategic cost optimization and production ramp-up efforts.

Executive Director Arun Misra highlighted a notable year-over-year jump of 58% in EBITDA for the aluminum business and a 28% rise in Zinc India. Vedanta's ongoing growth initiatives and tech integration are expected to sustain this positive trajectory.

