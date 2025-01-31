Corrosion-Resistant Metals: A Key to India's Infrastructure Future

Investment in corrosion-resistant metals is hailed as essential for the long-term sustainability of infrastructure projects in India. Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal highlighted on Friday the economic losses attributed to corrosion, estimating it nearly at 4% of the GDP annually, comparable to erasing an economy the size of Germany.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat: India@2047 through Prism of Steel Sector' session, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jindal stressed the substantial impact of corrosion on infrastructure sustainability, leading to structural decay and hefty maintenance costs.

India's vast 7,500 km coastline is particularly susceptible to corrosion, making investment in corrosion-resistant materials crucial. Jindal advocated for a National Stainless Steel Policy to address specific issues within the steel industry and noted the rapid growth in the steel sector, projected to expand by over 11% in FY25, driven by rising demand in industries such as infrastructure, auto, and transport.

