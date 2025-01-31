Left Menu

Corrosion-Resistant Metals: A Key to India's Infrastructure Future

Investing in corrosion-resistant metals is vital for India's infrastructure sustainability, reducing annual economic losses of 4% GDP. Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal underscores its importance in infrastructure with India's 7,500 km coastline vulnerable to corrosion effects, urging for a National Stainless Steel Policy.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:29 IST
  • India

Investment in corrosion-resistant metals is hailed as essential for the long-term sustainability of infrastructure projects in India. Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal highlighted on Friday the economic losses attributed to corrosion, estimating it nearly at 4% of the GDP annually, comparable to erasing an economy the size of Germany.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat: India@2047 through Prism of Steel Sector' session, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jindal stressed the substantial impact of corrosion on infrastructure sustainability, leading to structural decay and hefty maintenance costs.

India's vast 7,500 km coastline is particularly susceptible to corrosion, making investment in corrosion-resistant materials crucial. Jindal advocated for a National Stainless Steel Policy to address specific issues within the steel industry and noted the rapid growth in the steel sector, projected to expand by over 11% in FY25, driven by rising demand in industries such as infrastructure, auto, and transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

