Reassessing the 70-Hour Workweek Debate: Economic Survey 2024-25 Reveals Mental Health Impact

The pre-Budget Economic Survey reveals the harmful effects of working over 60 hours per week on mental well-being. Citing various studies, it emphasizes the importance of work-life balance and raises concerns about productivity in excessively demanding work environments. Experts advocate for supportive workplace cultures to enhance employee health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:38 IST
  • India

The pre-Budget Economic Survey has highlighted a growing concern: the detrimental impact of working over 60 hours a week on mental health. This revelation comes amid ongoing debates about work-life balance and the productivity of long working hours.

Drawing on various studies, including one from the Sapien Labs Centre, the survey points out that spending prolonged hours at a desk can severely compromise mental well-being. The findings suggest poor managerial relationships and job dissatisfaction contribute significantly to lost productivity, underscoring the need for better workplace environments.

Global data from WHO and studies from corporate sectors reflect a significant financial impact due to depression and anxiety, costing around USD 1 trillion yearly. The survey calls for a reevaluation of work culture, advocating for changes that could boost both employee well-being and economic output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

