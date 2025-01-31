Left Menu

Captain Fresh Nets Rs 250 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Frenzy

Captain Fresh, a B2B seafood startup, raised Rs 250 crore in pre-IPO funding, bolstering its financial base. With these funds, it aims to achieve USD 1 billion in revenue and bolster its market position. The company, backing from top investors, is preparing for an IPO this year.

Bangalore-based seafood startup Captain Fresh announced it raised Rs 250 crore in a pre-IPO funding round, welcoming investments from both existing supporters and new family offices.

The fresh infusion is expected to fortify the company's balance sheet as it gears up for an initial public offering by year's end.

Founder and CEO Utham Gowda aims to lead the company to USD 1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months, surging ahead as a top global seafood player.

