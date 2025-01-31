Captain Fresh Nets Rs 250 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Frenzy

Bangalore-based seafood startup Captain Fresh announced it raised Rs 250 crore in a pre-IPO funding round, welcoming investments from both existing supporters and new family offices.

The fresh infusion is expected to fortify the company's balance sheet as it gears up for an initial public offering by year's end.

Founder and CEO Utham Gowda aims to lead the company to USD 1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months, surging ahead as a top global seafood player.

(With inputs from agencies.)