TikTok's U.S. Takeover: Major Investors Venture to Protect User Base

ByteDance, TikTok's owner, has reached an agreement with major investors to form a joint venture for operating TikTok in the U.S., aiming to prevent a government ban. The deal involves investors like Oracle and Silver Lake, forming a new entity to ensure U.S. data protection and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:24 IST
ByteDance, the Chinese owner of popular social media platform TikTok, has announced a landmark agreement with three major investors to create a joint venture overseeing TikTok's operations in the United States. This move is a significant attempt to avoid a potential ban by the U.S. government.

The new entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will see American and global investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, holding a majority 80.1% stake. ByteDance will retain a 19.9% share. Notably, the restructuring promises to ensure U.S. data protection and safeguard algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance.

The initiative reflects efforts to alleviate national security concerns while maintaining TikTok's vast user base of over 170 million Americans. The White House has shown support for the venture, indicating a cooperative approach to regulating and securing the platform under U.S. governance.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

