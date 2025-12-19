TikTok's U.S. Takeover: Major Investors Venture to Protect User Base

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of popular social media platform TikTok, has announced a landmark agreement with three major investors to create a joint venture overseeing TikTok's operations in the United States. This move is a significant attempt to avoid a potential ban by the U.S. government.

The new entity, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will see American and global investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, holding a majority 80.1% stake. ByteDance will retain a 19.9% share. Notably, the restructuring promises to ensure U.S. data protection and safeguard algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance.

The initiative reflects efforts to alleviate national security concerns while maintaining TikTok's vast user base of over 170 million Americans. The White House has shown support for the venture, indicating a cooperative approach to regulating and securing the platform under U.S. governance.