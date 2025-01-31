Infrastructure Sector Growth Slows as Natural Gas Production Declines

Infrastructure growth decelerated to 4% in December 2024, as official data released on Friday revealed a slowdown from the 5.1% growth recorded a year ago.

On a monthly basis, this slowdown followed the 4.4% expansion observed in November 2024. Natural gas production displayed a negative growth, impacting the sector's performance.

While cement and electricity outputs increased to 4% and 5.1%, coal, refinery products, fertilizers, and steel experienced a moderated growth. Overall, the core sectors' growth fell to 4.2% for April-December 2024, compared to 8.3% in the same period last fiscal year.

