Infrastructure Sector Growth Slows as Natural Gas Production Declines
Infrastructure sector growth in December 2024 slowed down to 4% compared to 5.1% a year prior. Natural gas production declined, affecting overall performance. Cement and electricity outputs were positive, while other sectors like coal and steel showed moderated growth. Core sector growth fell to 4.2% in the fiscal year so far.
Infrastructure growth decelerated to 4% in December 2024, as official data released on Friday revealed a slowdown from the 5.1% growth recorded a year ago.
On a monthly basis, this slowdown followed the 4.4% expansion observed in November 2024. Natural gas production displayed a negative growth, impacting the sector's performance.
While cement and electricity outputs increased to 4% and 5.1%, coal, refinery products, fertilizers, and steel experienced a moderated growth. Overall, the core sectors' growth fell to 4.2% for April-December 2024, compared to 8.3% in the same period last fiscal year.
