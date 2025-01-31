Left Menu

Kim Jones Steps Down at Dior Amidst Slowing Luxury Sales

Kim Jones leaves his role as Dior's artistic director for menswear, amidst speculation of design changes and slowing luxury market growth. Dior reports weaker sales compared to Louis Vuitton and foresees momentum from new creative leadership. The fashion industry faces challenges from global economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:26 IST
Kim Jones, renowned British fashion designer, has announced his departure from his position as artistic director of menswear at Christian Dior, LVMH's flagship label. This move hints at a significant shake-up in the design trajectory of Dior, as the brand grapples with declining sales figures.

Dior, which maintains separate designers for its womenswear and couture lines led by Maria Grazia Chiuri, provided no explanation for Jones' exit. Their announcement followed just a week after Jones delivered his concluding menswear show. Speculations of imminent design direction shifts have circulated amid the luxury fashion industry's struggle to revive momentum in a lackluster economic climate.

The industry faces its slowest growth phase in years, with Dior notably underperforming compared to fellow LVMH brand Louis Vuitton in recent quarters. As the fashion sector contemplates new leadership introductions, high-profile recruitment within Dior has recently included Benedetta Petruzzo as managing director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

