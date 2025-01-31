Kim Jones Steps Down at Dior Amidst Slowing Luxury Sales

Kim Jones, renowned British fashion designer, has announced his departure from his position as artistic director of menswear at Christian Dior, LVMH's flagship label. This move hints at a significant shake-up in the design trajectory of Dior, as the brand grapples with declining sales figures.

Dior, which maintains separate designers for its womenswear and couture lines led by Maria Grazia Chiuri, provided no explanation for Jones' exit. Their announcement followed just a week after Jones delivered his concluding menswear show. Speculations of imminent design direction shifts have circulated amid the luxury fashion industry's struggle to revive momentum in a lackluster economic climate.

The industry faces its slowest growth phase in years, with Dior notably underperforming compared to fellow LVMH brand Louis Vuitton in recent quarters. As the fashion sector contemplates new leadership introductions, high-profile recruitment within Dior has recently included Benedetta Petruzzo as managing director.

