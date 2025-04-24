Revive Our Ocean: A Blueprint for Sustainable Marine Future

A groundbreaking initiative, Revive Our Ocean, supported by British naturalist David Attenborough, launched on Thursday, seeks to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030. Launched by NGO Dynamic Planet and the National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas programme, the project aims to empower communities to establish marine protected areas.

The initiative's focus areas include battling overfishing and climate change impacts in Britain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia. With over 190,000 protected areas needed to achieve their goals, the project emphasizes that marine protected areas could foster local economies through improved fishing yields and tourism.

Despite wide support, only 8% of oceans are currently protected. While many countries are expediting the treaty's ratification, the United States remains absent from this week's negotiations. The world is in a race against time to enforce this treaty to safeguard marine biodiversity before the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference.

