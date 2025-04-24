Manipur on Edge: 24-Hour Bandh Over Custodial Death Sparks Tension

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced a 24-hour bandh in Manipur, starting from midnight Thursday, in protest against the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba.

Sanajaoba was arrested on March 31 in Imphal East, accused of involvement with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. Following his arrest, he was incarcerated at Manipur Central Jail and later transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died.

The JAC submitted a memorandum to the governor demanding an impartial investigation but received no response, prompting continued protests across the Khurai constituency. Manipur remains tense under President's rule after ethnic violence claimed 260 lives since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)