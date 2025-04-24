Strengthening Ties: US and Vietnam's Reciprocal Trade Talks
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Vietnamese Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien discussed enhancing reciprocal trade. They agreed to engage their teams in discussions focused on expanding market access and addressing unfair trade practices, marking a step toward stronger economic collaboration.
In a strategic virtual meeting, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien, addressed the critical issue of reciprocal trade. The discussions underscored their mutual interest in accelerating economic cooperation and market access.
The meeting, described as productive, resulted in both leaders instructing their technical teams to engage in follow-up discussions. These talks aim to explore avenues for expanded market access while also addressing existing unfair trade practices that hinder bilateral progress.
This initiative represents a proactive approach to fostering stronger trade relations between the United States and Vietnam, highlighting the importance of swift collaboration and practical solutions in international commerce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
