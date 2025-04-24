ACC Ltd Reports Record Revenues Amid Profit Decline

ACC Ltd, now part of Adani Cement, reported a significant 20.4% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 751.04 crore, despite achieving record revenue figures.

The company, however, witnessed a 12.7% increase in revenue from operations, climbing to Rs 5,991.67 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly revenue. This growth was supported by a surge in the cement business and ready mix concrete segments.

CEO Vinod Bahety noted strategic milestones strengthening ACC's leadership in the Indian cement industry, highlighting capacity expansions and infrastructure demands. The fiscal growth is projected at 7-8% driven by ongoing increases in housing and infrastructure demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)