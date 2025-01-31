EU Deploys Civilian Mission to Rafah: A Step Towards Stability

In a bid to stabilize movement in the region, the European Union has relaunched its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Announced by the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, this initiative marks a significant stride in the ongoing ceasefire efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Operating initially for Gazan travel into Egypt, the mission is a response to requests from both Palestinian and Israeli authorities. The EU mission aims to bolster Palestinian border personnel and facilitate the evacuation of injured civilians and militants requiring medical assistance.

Running the Rafah crossing will now involve collaboration between the Palestinian Authority and European monitors, providing a crucial humanitarian channel. Italy and Germany are poised to reinforce the mission with additional personnel, emphasizing international commitment to the ongoing peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)