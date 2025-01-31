Sugar Output in India Set for 15% Drop Amid Unfavorable Weather Conditions

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, is poised for a significant decline in sugar output, projecting a 15% drop to 27-27.2 million tonnes for the 2024-25 season, according to industry bodies.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) attributes the reduced output to a diversion for ethanol production and changing weather conditions affecting crop growth.

Major sugar-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are experiencing lower yields due to early flowering caused by altered weather patterns, further impacting this season's total output.

(With inputs from agencies.)