Sugar Output in India Set for 15% Drop Amid Unfavorable Weather Conditions
India's sugar production is expected to decline by 15% to 27-27.2 million tonnes in the 2024-25 season due to various factors, including early flowering and weather changes. Major producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are facing decreased yields, affecting overall output.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:23 IST
India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, is poised for a significant decline in sugar output, projecting a 15% drop to 27-27.2 million tonnes for the 2024-25 season, according to industry bodies.
The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) attributes the reduced output to a diversion for ethanol production and changing weather conditions affecting crop growth.
Major sugar-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are experiencing lower yields due to early flowering caused by altered weather patterns, further impacting this season's total output.
