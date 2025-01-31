Revival of EU Mission at Rafah: A New Chapter for Gaza's Crossing

The European Union has reinitiated its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing, a vital passage between Gaza and Egypt. This development was announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, as a commitment to support the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The first group of Palestinians, including injured civilians and militant fighters, is scheduled to cross into Egypt on Saturday. The crossing, previously closed since May, will temporarily allow travel only in one direction—from Gaza to Egypt.

The mission, involving personnel from Spain, Italy, and France, is tasked with facilitating this cross-border movement and supporting border personnel, marking a critical step in resuming normalized entry and exit from the Palestinian territory for humanitarian purposes.

