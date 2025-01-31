Revival of EU Mission at Rafah: A New Chapter for Gaza's Crossing
The European Union has resumed its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This revival marks a significant step in supporting the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, allowing injured civilians and militants to travel from Gaza to Egypt for medical purposes.
The European Union has reinitiated its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing, a vital passage between Gaza and Egypt. This development was announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, as a commitment to support the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
The first group of Palestinians, including injured civilians and militant fighters, is scheduled to cross into Egypt on Saturday. The crossing, previously closed since May, will temporarily allow travel only in one direction—from Gaza to Egypt.
The mission, involving personnel from Spain, Italy, and France, is tasked with facilitating this cross-border movement and supporting border personnel, marking a critical step in resuming normalized entry and exit from the Palestinian territory for humanitarian purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- mission
- Rafah crossing
- Gaza
- Egypt
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Palestinians
- border
- injured
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire
Biden and Trump Tussle Over Middle East Ceasefire Credits
India welcomes announcement of pact for release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza.