Tragedy Strikes: Small Plane Crash in Northeast Philly

A small Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, causing nearby residential homes to catch fire. The tragedy resulted in the deployment of emergency resources, with the National Transportation Safety Board investigating the cause. The plane was a medical transport jet en route to Springfield, Missouri.

A Learjet 55 crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, barely three miles from its point of takeoff, igniting a fiery scene in a residential area, officials reported on Friday.

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the deployment of state resources to address the crash, which unfolded alarming moments after the plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 pm.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard, and the National Transportation Safety Board is now spearheading the investigation into this aerial mishap that disrupted the bustling neighborhood surrounding Roosevelt Mall.

