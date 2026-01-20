EU Stands Firm on Arctic Security Amid US Tariff Concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned against U.S. tariffs regarding Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, advocating for collaborative Arctic security measures and condemning unilateral actions.

Stressing the importance of cooperative agreements, von der Leyen criticized President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs as detrimental to longstanding alliances between the EU and the U.S., urging a united front to counter strategic threats.

The EU plans to invest heavily in Greenland's economy and infrastructure to enhance regional security, with potential development in European icebreaker capabilities and defense spending in collaboration with global partners.