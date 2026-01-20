Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on Arctic Security Amid US Tariff Concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticizes proposed US tariffs over Greenland, emphasizing the need for cooperation to secure the Arctic region. She advocates for maintaining agreements and warns against actions that could provoke adversaries. The EU plans significant investment in Greenland to bolster security and infrastructure efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:41 IST
EU Stands Firm on Arctic Security Amid US Tariff Concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned against U.S. tariffs regarding Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, advocating for collaborative Arctic security measures and condemning unilateral actions.

Stressing the importance of cooperative agreements, von der Leyen criticized President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs as detrimental to longstanding alliances between the EU and the U.S., urging a united front to counter strategic threats.

The EU plans to invest heavily in Greenland's economy and infrastructure to enhance regional security, with potential development in European icebreaker capabilities and defense spending in collaboration with global partners.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

 India
3
Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

 Global
4
Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026